Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $105.91 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.