Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.32 and last traded at $143.18. Approximately 11,702,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,589,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

The stock has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

