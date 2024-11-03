Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $144.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

