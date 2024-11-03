Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.