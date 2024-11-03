Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.
ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
