Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 561,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 242,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $349.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

