Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) versus WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Head to Head Survey

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEC Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group 3 4 4 0 2.09 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $94.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

77.2% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group $8.53 billion 3.54 $1.33 billion $4.09 23.37 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 0.42 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares WEC Energy Group and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group 15.14% 11.72% 3.24% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Alternus Clean Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments. The company generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, and nuclear, as well as renewable energy resources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass; and distributes and transports natural gas. It also owns, maintains, monitors, and operates electric transmission systems; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 35,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 36,500 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 430 electric distribution substations and 523,700 line transformers; approximately 46,400 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,700 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.4 million natural gas lateral services; 490 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 69.3 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

