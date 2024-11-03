Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.47 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

