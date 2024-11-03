American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.30. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 633.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

