American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

