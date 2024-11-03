American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in American Software by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 438,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

