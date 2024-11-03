Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,059.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $1,069,350. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after acquiring an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 280,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 338,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,189,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

