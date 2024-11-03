Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Industries Q4 Earnings

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $139.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 216.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 138,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 112,518 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 115,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 289.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.