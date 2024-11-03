Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy FY2024 Earnings

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FE. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,423,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after acquiring an additional 457,231 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

