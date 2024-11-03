Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $42.28

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

