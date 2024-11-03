Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $226.62

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $146.16 and a 12 month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

