Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Target Price at $150.43

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 245,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

