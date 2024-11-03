Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $413.48

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.48.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $392.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

