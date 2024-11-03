Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $149.67

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

