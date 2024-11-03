Analyzing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and Sila Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sila Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Sila Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $126.51 million 1.57 -$48.11 million ($0.39) -4.92 Sila Realty Trust $189.07 million 7.25 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Sila Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -32.11% -5.88% -3.87% Sila Realty Trust 13.57% 1.71% 1.21%

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

