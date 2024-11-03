Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.96 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.