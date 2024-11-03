Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.6 %

APO opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $147.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

