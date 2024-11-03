Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
