ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.18, but opened at $101.18. ArcBest shares last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 34,645 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

