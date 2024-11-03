Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Head to Head Review

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Arch Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Allianz pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Allianz pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $15.02 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Allianz $174.99 billion 0.71 $9.24 billion $2.48 12.71

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Allianz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Allianz 5.48% 15.52% 0.96%

Summary

Allianz beats Arch Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

