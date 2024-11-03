Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $458.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

