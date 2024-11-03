Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 187,372 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ball by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $59.01 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

