Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at $44,493,380.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at $44,493,380.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $55,307,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $50,923,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $224.35 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

