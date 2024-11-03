Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 3362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2025641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. 57.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

