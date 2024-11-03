Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.