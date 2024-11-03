B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of CZR FY2024 Earnings

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

