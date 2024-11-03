B. Riley Has Strong Estimate for Ares Capital Q1 Earnings

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $227,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 113.5% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $223,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

