Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,974 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,334,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

