Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $347.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $384.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $198.19 and a one year high of $394.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.28 and a 200 day moving average of $331.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 794.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

