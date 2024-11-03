Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.
BDSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 505.95% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
