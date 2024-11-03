BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRC Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.16. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $3,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $3,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,392.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock worth $12,811,468. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.