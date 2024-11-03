Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.54.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.7% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom stock opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
