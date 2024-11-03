Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

