Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$47.44

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE CPX opened at C$55.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.49. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$56.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

