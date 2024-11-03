Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $219.58

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.58.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $190.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

