Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $96.62

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

