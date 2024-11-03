Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $4.52

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell purchased 31,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock worth $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

