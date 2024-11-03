Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $3.49

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

