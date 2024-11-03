Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $194.36

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:RL opened at $197.66 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

