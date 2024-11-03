Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.