BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million during the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
