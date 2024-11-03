Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00-$7.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Stock Up 1.1 %

Cabot stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. Cabot has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $117.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.