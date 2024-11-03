CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CACI International by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $553.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $314.06 and a 12-month high of $570.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.74.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.70.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

