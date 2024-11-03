Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $95.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.