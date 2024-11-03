Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.