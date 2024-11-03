Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.
Shares of CP stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
