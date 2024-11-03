Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.11.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

